DUNDEE - Elizabeth ''Liz'' (Woodard) Howell, 81, of Dundee, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday (September 29, 2020) in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.
A private service will be held on October 10, 2020 for immediate family only. A Celebration of Her Life will be held in the spring of 2021 on a date to be announced.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dundee Fireman's Auxiliary or the Dundee Baptist Church.
Liz was born on January 2, 1939 in Crystal Valley, N.Y., the daughter of the late Delbert and Jennie (Mattason) Woodard, Sr. She was the first baby born in the Dundee Central School district in 1939.
She graduated from the Dundee Central School in 1956. In 1959, she graduated from the Arnot Ogden School of Nursing in Elmira N.Y. as a Registered Nurse. On October 8, 1960, she married Leslie Howell in the Dundee Baptist Church. Liz worked a short time at Dr. Richard Harpending's office in Penn Yan, before accepting a position at Soldiers and Sailors Hospital in Penn Yan for over 30 years retiring from there in 1997.
Liz was a member of the American Red Cross and worked at local blood drives. She was a member of the Dundee Baptist Church and a member of the Dundee Fireman's Auxiliary. She loved to spend time with her family, especially enjoyed dancing with Les and their four daughters. She loved to make strawberry jam and various other canned fruits and vegetables for her family.
She is loved and will be dearly missed by her four daughters Cara (Wayne) Merrill of Lyons, N.Y., Colleen (Ed) Dobrowski of Rochester N.Y., Cathy (Marlin) Houghtaling of Mills Pa., Cris (Ken) Hight of Penn Yan, N.Y.; four grandchildren Derek and Dustin Houghtaling, and Taylor and Kaleigh Hight; two brothers Delbert (Dorine) Woodard, Jr. of Dundee and Daniel (Rose) Woodard of West Seneca N.Y.; a sister Connie Christensen of Dundee; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Les in 2012; a grandson, Jessie Grant Merrill in 1994; a brother, Donnie in 1975; a sister, Betty in 2013; brother-in-law, Donald Cornish 1998; and a nephew, Peter Christensen in 2006.
Online condolences can be sent by visiting www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com