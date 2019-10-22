Home

Burnett & White Funeral Homes
91 E Market St
Rhinebeck, NY 12572
(845) 876-3193
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
401 S. Main St.
Newark, NY
Elizabeth M. "Betty" DeMers Obituary
NEWARK - Elizabeth M. "Bette" DeMers, 90, and formally of Rhinebeck, N.Y. and Dade City, Fla., passed away on Saturday (September 28, 2019) at the Wayne County Nursing Home in Lyons, N.Y.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. St. Michael's Church, 401 S. Main St., Newark, NY on Friday (October 25). Reception will follow in the church hall.

Memorial donations may be made in Elizabeth's memory to the .

Elizabeth was born on March 24, 1929, in Newburgh, N.Y.; she was the daughter of the late Frank E. and Lena E. (Clay) Chapman. She married Leo J. DeMers on May 28, 1949 in St. Augustin's Church in Brooklyn, N.Y. Leo predeceased her on August 14, 2008.

For many years, Elizabeth was an Assistant to Director in the Environmental Graduate Office at Bard College, Annandale, NY. She retired in 1995. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and a longtime communicant at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Rhinebeck.

Elizabeth is survived by her children Michelle (Peter) DeRidder of Lyons, N.Y., Carol DeMers of Kingston, N.Y., Lynn DeMers of Tivoli, N.Y., Michael (Judith) DeMers of South River, N.J.; her sister, Joan Lee Fortner; her six grandchildren; her eight great-grandchildren; along with extended family and friends.

In addition to her husband, Leo; her son, Richard DeMers, and grandson, Zachary DeRidder, predecease her.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit

www.Burnett-White.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
