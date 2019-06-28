Guest Book View Sign Service Information Townsend-Wood Funeral Chapel 201 East Elm Street Penn Yan , NY 14527 (315)-536-3391 Send Flowers Obituary

PENN YAN–Elizabeth (Betty) Stanton Malcolm of Penn Yan (formerly of Sodus, N.Y.) passed away peacefully on Monday (June 24) at the Homestead Nursing Home in Penn Yan, N.Y. at the age of 93 where she had been surrounded by the love and prayers of family members.



A grave side service will be held in Pultneyville, N.Y. at the Lakeview Cemetery for family members in July.



For those who wish to contribute in Betty's memory, it is suggested that they make those contributions to the Penn Yan Homestead-Activities Fund, 418 North Main St., Penn Yan, NY 14527, or the Penn Yan United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 242, Penn Yan, NY 14527.



Betty Stanton Malcolm was born on February 7, 1926 in Syracuse, N.Y., but the Stanton family ventured westward to the small community of East Williamson, N.Y. shortly after Betty's birth where they remained for many years. Betty's parents were both devout Christians, who set an example and path for her life that would never be shaken. Betty married her high school sweetheart, Mark C. Malcolm, in 1944, whose varied and successful careers eventually brought them to Penn Yan, N.Y., where they resided from 1966 to the present.



"Betty Jane", as her husband referred to her, embodied the enviable characteristics of extreme loyalty to her family, compassion for those around her, and the willingness to give of herself without any expectations. As her youngest son witnessed in her final days with us….."YOU WERE THE BEST MOM EVER!"



Betty is survived by her son, Timothy D. Malcolm and his partner, Barbara Townend of Rochester, N.Y., Mark Malcolm II and his wife, Deborah of Penn Yan, N.Y.; grandchildren Andrew Allen Malcolm of Penn Yan, N.Y., Cari Jean Malcolm of Palm Harbor, Florida, Mark William Malcolm and his wife Anabelle; and great-grandchild, Alexander William Malcolm of Fort Carson, Colorado.



Betty is predeceased by her husband of 72 years, Mark C. Malcolm Sr.; her parents David and Kathryn Stanton; her son, Gary K. Malcolm; her sisters Dorothy (husband Frank) Brown, and Isabel (husband Donald) Young, both most recently, of Penn Yan, N.Y.



