NEWARK – Elizabeth Marie Dickinson, of Newark, N.Y., went to be with the Lord on June 19, 2020.



A memorial service will be held at New Life Assembly of God in Lyons, N.Y., followed by a ceremony in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus, N.Y.



She was born on September 19, 1941 to Henry Ray and Virginia Schlossnagle in Confluence, Pa. She married Jonathan Dickinson on April 9, 1960, in Canandaigua, N.Y.



Beth was a member of the Michigan/Ohio Concert Choir for many years. After her retirement from Citizens Insurance, she and John hit the road in their RV, doing volunteer work for churches across the country, including Teen Challenge until 2015. She was an active member of her church, helping with kids camps in the summer. She loved to sing, play piano, color and play scrabble with her family.



Beth is survived by her daughters Karen and Sharon; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; with one on the way as well as many siblings.



She is preceded in death by her husband, John; her son, Allan; her brother, Charles; and her parents.

