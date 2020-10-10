PHELPS - Elizabeth "Betty" Abbott Mussack, 96, died on Friday (October 9, 2020) at the Keuka Comfort Care Home in Penn Yan.



Friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday (October 14) in Resthaven Cemetery in Phelps.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Beverly Animal Shelter 50 E. River Road Waterloo, NY 13165; Phelps Ambulance PO Box 81 Phelps, NY 14532; or Keuka Comfort Care Home PO Box 107 Penn Yan, NY 14527



Betty was born on October 10, 1923 in Newark, N.Y. the daughter of the late Millard and Grace Farrell Abbott.She graduated from Newark High School in 1941, Houghton College in 1945 and received her Masters Degree from Ithaca College in 1963. She married her husband Richard Mussack in 1946.



She taught vocal music in Delaware County for two years. She returned to teaching vocal music in 1955 at Clifton Springs Central School and in Phelps for 29 years.



Betty was a member and former president of Omega Chapter Delta Kappa Gamma. She was secretary and bulletin editor for Phelps Rotary Club and was a Paul Harris Fellow. She was a member of the Tuesday Club and Bridge Club.



Betty used her music as a soloist in many different churches and was choir director for churches in Phelps, Clifton Springs and Newark.



Betty is survived by her children Sylvia(Howard) Hughson of Phelps and Kevin (Marcia) Mussack of Seneca Castle; grandchildren Victoria Main, Rachel (Josh) Peck and Andrew (Sarah) Mussack; great-grandchildren Louis and Samantha Peck and Anna and Owen Mussack; as well as her cousin, Patricia Vonhold of Binghamton.



She was predeceased by her husband, Richard in 2008; son, Raymond in 1963; and her brother, Richard.

