Elizabeth (Coriddi) Vanderwall
1930 - 2020
PHELPS – Elizabeth (Coriddi) Vanderwall, 89, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on (June 17,2020) at Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, Pa.

In accordance with Betty's wishes all services will be private.

Donations in Betty's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis Tennessee 38105.

Betty was born on September 27, 1930, in Girardville, Pa. and is the daughter of the late Fulvio and Giovanna Coriddi. She attended Manchester High School and worked at the New York State Thruway, in the food service industry for many years. She was a beautician and was the owner of Betty's Beauty Salon in Clifton Springs as well as the co-owner/operator of Country Pizza in Farmington. Betty enjoyed cooking, baking, cross-stich, rug hooking, knitting and crocheting but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children Fran Vanderwall, Pamela (John) Kunes, Valerie (Scot) Haynes, Stephen (Katherine) Vanderwall, Richard (Debbie) Vanderwall, Wayne Vanderwall, Albert (Yun) Vanderwall, Johanna (Tom) Brownell, Christopher Vanderwall, Jonathan (Rosemarie) Vanderwall, Betty Jane (Timothy) Kindelberger; twenty-seven grandchildren; and forty-four great-grandchildren.

Betty was predeceased by her husband, Francis J. Vanderwall Sr.; son, Kerry Vanderwall; grandsons Justin Vanderwall and Cameron Vanderwall; daughter in law, Claudia Vanderwall; siblings Phyllis Manganaro and Al Coriddi.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Halsted-Patrick Funeral Home
19 N Main St
Manchester, NY 14504
(585) 289-4014
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
