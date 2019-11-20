|
GENEVA – Elizabeth "BB" Yancey, 53, passed into the Arms of her Lord and Savior on Saturday (November 16, 2019) at Highland Hospital.
Family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday (November 23) at Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home, 28 Genesee Street, Geneva. Her funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Mt. Calvary COGIC, 21 Milton St. Geneva.
BB was born on October 16, 1966, in Geneva and was a daughter of Sydney and Priscilla Yancey. She graduated with high honors from Geneva High School in 1984. BB studied at RIT and then went on to receive an Associate's Degree from FLCC. She worked at Zoto's International and then as an administrative assistant at Community Unified Today, Inc. (CUT). BB served as treasurer for the Geneva Area NAACP. She loved to read and work on math problems. BB was a life-time member of Mt. Calvary COGIC.
She is survived by her daughter, Brandie Eaves of Geneva; parents Sydney and Priscilla Yancey of Geneva; siblings Benjamin (Rebecca) Yancey of N.C., Kimberly Yancey of Geneva and Tiffany Yancey of Geneva; aunts and uncles Lucille (Lonnie) Mallard of Geneva, Dorothy (David) Williams of Geneva, Elizabeth (Jimmy) Knight of Geneva, Shirley Reid of Geneva, Marjorie Mercer of Ga., Carol (Danny) Swinney of N.J., Marjanell Jones of Ga., Leon Butler of Ga. and Roslyn (Christine) Butler of Ga.; grandchildren Noelle Eaves and Zaeden DuBoise; nieces Tanisha Yancey and Yolanda (Brian) Hoover; nephew, Benjamin Yancey, Jr.; devoted cousin, Larry Mallard; and a host of other cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Elizabeth was predeceased by her grandparents John and Lilla Reid; uncle, James "Penny" Reid; and nephew, Ian Reid.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019