Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-6613
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Mt. Calvary COGIC
21 Milton St.
Geneva, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Yancey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "BB" Yancey


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth "BB" Yancey Obituary
GENEVA – Elizabeth "BB" Yancey, 53, passed into the Arms of her Lord and Savior on Saturday (November 16, 2019) at Highland Hospital.

Family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday (November 23) at Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home, 28 Genesee Street, Geneva. Her funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Mt. Calvary COGIC, 21 Milton St. Geneva.

BB was born on October 16, 1966, in Geneva and was a daughter of Sydney and Priscilla Yancey. She graduated with high honors from Geneva High School in 1984. BB studied at RIT and then went on to receive an Associate's Degree from FLCC. She worked at Zoto's International and then as an administrative assistant at Community Unified Today, Inc. (CUT). BB served as treasurer for the Geneva Area NAACP. She loved to read and work on math problems. BB was a life-time member of Mt. Calvary COGIC.

She is survived by her daughter, Brandie Eaves of Geneva; parents Sydney and Priscilla Yancey of Geneva; siblings Benjamin (Rebecca) Yancey of N.C., Kimberly Yancey of Geneva and Tiffany Yancey of Geneva; aunts and uncles Lucille (Lonnie) Mallard of Geneva, Dorothy (David) Williams of Geneva, Elizabeth (Jimmy) Knight of Geneva, Shirley Reid of Geneva, Marjorie Mercer of Ga., Carol (Danny) Swinney of N.J., Marjanell Jones of Ga., Leon Butler of Ga. and Roslyn (Christine) Butler of Ga.; grandchildren Noelle Eaves and Zaeden DuBoise; nieces Tanisha Yancey and Yolanda (Brian) Hoover; nephew, Benjamin Yancey, Jr.; devoted cousin, Larry Mallard; and a host of other cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Elizabeth was predeceased by her grandparents John and Lilla Reid; uncle, James "Penny" Reid; and nephew, Ian Reid.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -