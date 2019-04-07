GENEVA/SHORTSVILLE – Ella Mae Pimm, 81 of Geneva, died on March 25, 2019 at Geneva General Hospital.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ella Mae Pimm.
Funeral Services and burial in South Farmington Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a local no-kill animal shelter or to the Ontario ARC.
Ella Mae enjoyed cooking, baking, collecting teddy bears and arts and crafts.
Surviving include her sisters Estella (Wayne) Keech and Marla (George) Brown; her brothers Almon (Marie) Pimm, Eugene (Velma) Pimm, Adrian Pimm and Clifford (Mary Ann) Pimm; several nieces, and nephews and many friends at her West Lake Road home in Geneva.
She was predeceased by her sister, Mary Pimm.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019