Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baird Funeral Home
36 Water Street
Dundee, NY 14837
(607) 243-7369
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Crystal Valley Mennonite Church
2420 Route 230
Dundee, NY
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crystal Valley Mennonite Church
2420 Route 230
Dundee, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Crystal Valley Mennonite Church
2420 Route 230
Dundee, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elmer Stoltzfus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmer S. Stoltzfus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elmer S. Stoltzfus Obituary
DUNDEE – Elmer S. Stoltzfus, age 90, of Dundee, N.Y. died Tuesday (October 1, 2019) in the comfort of his home; after a five month battle with cancer.

Calling hours will be from 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday (October 4) at the Crystal Valley Mennonite Church, 2420 Route 230, Dundee, N.Y.; where his funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday (October 5) with Mel Lapp, Jos Beiler, and Lester Glick officiating. Burial will follow in the Crystal Valley Mennonite Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crystal Valley Church Building Fund, 2420 Route 230, Dundee, NY 14837.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee, N.Y.

To read full obituary and leave online condolences to the family visit www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elmer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now