DUNDEE – Elmer S. Stoltzfus, age 90, of Dundee, N.Y. died Tuesday (October 1, 2019) in the comfort of his home; after a five month battle with cancer.
Calling hours will be from 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday (October 4) at the Crystal Valley Mennonite Church, 2420 Route 230, Dundee, N.Y.; where his funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday (October 5) with Mel Lapp, Jos Beiler, and Lester Glick officiating. Burial will follow in the Crystal Valley Mennonite Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crystal Valley Church Building Fund, 2420 Route 230, Dundee, NY 14837.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee, N.Y.
