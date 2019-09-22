|
NEWARK – Elmer W. Mollenkopf, 91, entered eternal rest on Friday (September 20, 2019) at Clifton Springs Nursing Home.
Fulfilling Mr. Mollenkopf's wishes, all services will be private.
In memory of Elmer, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Clifton Springs Nursing Home, Recreation Activities, 2 Coulter Road, Clifton Springs, 14432 or House of John, 14 Spring Street, Clifton Springs, 14432.
Elmer was born the son of the late David and Mary (Showers) Mollenkopf on Thursday, June 14, 1928, in Phelps, N.Y. He spent his young life in the Phelps area, graduating from Midlakes High School, class of 1946. He worked at and retired from NYSEG as a meter reader in 1990. Elmer had a great love of the outdoors and working in his yard. He volunteered for several years at Meals on Wheels. A great fan of the Buffalo Bills and the Red Sox, he enjoyed sports greatly.
The funeral home proudly flies the Army Flag in honor of his service to our county during the Korean War. Elmer was a member of the Newark American Legion.
Elmer will be remembered by his loving wife of 57 years, Sheila (Landry) Mollenkopf; sons Randy Mollenkopf and Scott Mollenkopf; daughters Kim Mollenkopf and Holly (Joe) Precourt; grandchildren Chad Schmitt, Bailey Mollenkopf and Kennedy Mollenkopf; great-grandchildren Brinley and Braxton; and his sister-in-law, Anna Mollenkopf.
Elmer was predeceased by brothers George, Charles and Clarence; sisters Dorothy Mollenkopf, Alice Lindstrom, Evelyn Lang, Beulah VanLare, Esther VanSchaffel and Mabel Pembroke.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2019