LYONS – Else (Mathes) Hannon, age 91, passed away after a short illness in Baltimore, Md. on Wednesday (April 22, 2020).
Because of the current circumstances, a memorial service and funeral will be held in Lyons at a time to be announced. Condolences may be sent to: EHannonMemorial@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Else was born on February 19, 1929 to Hans and Emilie (Kess) Mathes of Maroldsweisach, Germany. She moved to Lyons, N.Y. in 1952 with her young son.
Else was dedicated to her family and doted on her son and grandchildren. She was a generous soul, giving much even when she had little. Perhaps her biggest sacrifice of all was leaving her beloved mother and sister behind in Germany to give her son every opportunity in America.
Else was a woman of faith and was active at the St. John's Lutheran Church in Lyons, N.Y. before moving to Baltimore in 2014. She had many friends and loved a game of Yahtzee with neighbors. Her laugh was infectious; Else was just as quick to laugh at her own jokes as she was a companion's (a truly endearing quality). If you were lucky enough to have had her cook or bake for you, you know that her cookies, strawberry rhubarb pie, and German potato salad were out of this world. She was also an avid gardener, growing the rhubarb for her pies and the most beautiful roses in the garden surrounding her long-time home on William Street.
She is survived by her grandchildren Emilie and Jason Clingerman (Rachel); and her great-grandchildren Nate and Noelle.
She was predeceased by her husband of 10 years, Adam Hannon; and her son, Harold Clingerman.
Because of the current circumstances, a memorial service and funeral will be held in Lyons at a time to be announced. Condolences may be sent to: EHannonMemorial@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Else was born on February 19, 1929 to Hans and Emilie (Kess) Mathes of Maroldsweisach, Germany. She moved to Lyons, N.Y. in 1952 with her young son.
Else was dedicated to her family and doted on her son and grandchildren. She was a generous soul, giving much even when she had little. Perhaps her biggest sacrifice of all was leaving her beloved mother and sister behind in Germany to give her son every opportunity in America.
Else was a woman of faith and was active at the St. John's Lutheran Church in Lyons, N.Y. before moving to Baltimore in 2014. She had many friends and loved a game of Yahtzee with neighbors. Her laugh was infectious; Else was just as quick to laugh at her own jokes as she was a companion's (a truly endearing quality). If you were lucky enough to have had her cook or bake for you, you know that her cookies, strawberry rhubarb pie, and German potato salad were out of this world. She was also an avid gardener, growing the rhubarb for her pies and the most beautiful roses in the garden surrounding her long-time home on William Street.
She is survived by her grandchildren Emilie and Jason Clingerman (Rachel); and her great-grandchildren Nate and Noelle.
She was predeceased by her husband of 10 years, Adam Hannon; and her son, Harold Clingerman.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 17 to May 21, 2020.