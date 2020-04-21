|
|
PENN YAN - Elsie Chapman Jensen, age 89 of Penn Yan, N.Y., died at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester on April 18, 2020.
Due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, Elsie's children and their spouses will hold a private graveside burial service. Once we are all able to gather together again there will be a public Memorial Service at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Penn Yan.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church at 135 Hamilton Street, Yates County Genealogical and Historical Society at 107 Chapel Street or Keuka Comfort Care Home at 35 Route 54.
Elsie was born on January 14, 1931, in Cohocton, N.Y., to Loraine and Nettie (Wheaton) Chapman. She attended North Cohocton Atlanta School and graduated from Cohocton Central School in 1948. She received a BA from Keuka College in 1952 and a Master's Degree in Library Science from the New York State University at Geneseo in 1970.
Elsie was an elementary school librarian for 25 years in Penn Yan. During her tenure she served as Director of Libraries as well as a faculty negotiator. Elsie retired in 1990.
Elsie was active in church as a Sunday School Teacher and chairperson of Vacation Bible School. She also participated in various church activities and programs. She was an avid reader, loved to bake and do craft projects.
Elsie is survived by her three children Amy (Donald) Stewart of Penn Yan, Terry (Sallie) Jensen of Penn Yan and Bart (Tammy) Jensen of Frewsburg, N.Y. She also leaves behind several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Elsie was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Herbert Jensen, in 2005.
To leave a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit townsendwoodzinger.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 25, 2020