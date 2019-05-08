OVID - Elsie M. Morgan Williams, age 94, former longtime resident of Main Street in Ovid, passed away at Northwoods Nursing Home in Moravia on Saturday (May 4, 2019).



Interment will be held privately at Lake View Cemetery in Interlaken.



Elsie was born in Spencer, N.Y. on January 25, 1925, a daughter of the late Leslie and Maude (Woodhouse) Westervelt. She graduated from Spencer High School and the family remained in that area until moving to Interlaken, and later to Ovid. Elsie had worked as a house keeper in Cayuga Heights, Ithaca Laundry and lastly at Egg-It in Interlaken.



She is survived by her children Elaine Wallace of Moravia, Linda Lowe of Newfield, James (Sherry) Morgan, Fla., John Morgan all of South Fort Myers, Fla. and Barbara (Leslie) VanHorn of Lodi; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and a large extended family.



Elsie was preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, James B. Morgan and her husband, Dwight C. Williams and by her siblings.



For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 8 to May 10, 2019