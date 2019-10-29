Home

Elwyn R. Hunt

Elwyn R. Hunt Obituary
Elwyn R. Hunt age 87 passed away peacefully October 20, 2019 surrounded by his family at home.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family per his wishes.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Milo Center United Methodist Church or Ontario-Yates Hospice.

Elwyn was a lifelong local dairy farmer who worked the two-century old family farm. He appreciated most his family, his many friends and neighbors.

Elwyn is survived by and will be greatly missed by his wife of 63 years, Beverly L.; his children Russell, Nancy (and David), Ronald; several nieces & nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents Silas F. and Edna B.; his brothers Manning, Charles, Harley, Raymond, and Howard.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
