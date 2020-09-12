1/1
Emanuel Y.S. Li MD
1920 - 2020
PHELPS - Emanuel Y.S. Li, MD, 100, died at his home on Wednesday (September 9, 2020).

Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday (September 15) at the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday (September 16) at St. Francis Catholic Church in Phelps. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery.

It is requested that memorial donations be made to St. Peter's Parish, 12 Hibbard Avenue Clifton Springs, N.Y. 14432.

Recently, Manny celebrated his 100th birthday. He was born on September 4, 1920 in Hong Kong. He was the son of the late Li Tat-Yan and Leung Chui-Ying.

He graduated in 1945 from Aurora University in Shanghai, China with his medical degree specializing in Thoracic Surgery. He came to the United States in 1948 where he furthered his education and became certified in Family Medicine. Manny married his wife Pat in 1956. He worked at Albany Medical Center from 1957-1968. He then opened his own practice in 1968 until his retirement in 2013.

Manny is survived by his eight children Mary Frances Li (Ali Tarhouni) of Seattle, Wash.; Peter Li Boissonnault (Daniel) of Milton, Mass.; Margaret Li of Seneca Falls, Catherine Li (Brian Sparrow) of Seneca Falls; Trisha Li of Seneca Falls; Thomas Li (Mindy Rose Schwartz) of Chicago, Ill., John Li of Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; and Elizabeth Li (Tom Foster) of Webster, N.Y.; 11 grandchildren Yasmine, Adam, Malik, Zacharia, Michael, Mark, Emily, Nathan, Zachary, Kate, Shawn; five great-grandchildren; five brothers; and one sister.

He was predeceased by his wife, Pat; son, Patrick Li; two grandchildren; one sister; and one brother.

The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation for the exceptional care given to Manny by Cindy Howell, Jean Howard and Sue Jones.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 12 to Sep. 17, 2020.
