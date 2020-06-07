SENECA CASTLE - Emily Jane Wolfe, "Jane", of Seneca Castle, N.Y., passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020 at the Wayne County Nursing Home, from old age.
A memorial service will take place later this year as circumstances allow.
The family asks that donations be made to the Seneca Castle United Methodist Church or to Clark Manor House in Canandaigua, in lieu of sending flowers.
Jane was born to the late Frederick Robert Stevens and Alice Page Stevens, June 28, 1939 in Erie, Pennsylvania, where she grew up with her parents and sister Marjorie. Jane graduated from Academy High School in 1957 where she played the cello in the orchestra. She was also a member of the Rainbow Girls, a Masonic Youth organization that promotes leadership skills.
Jane graduated in 1961 with her nursing diploma from the University of Rochester school of Medicine and Nursing. She became a registered nurse with the State of New York in 1961, beginning her career in the operating room at Strong Memorial Hospital.
Jane eloped with Roger Earle Wolfe on New Years Eve in 1961 and they traveled together while Roger was in the army, until settling down in Seneca Castle on July 13, 1968. There they met Betty Gordner and her family, who were close hometown neighbors for over 51 years. Jane was a Brownie Troop leader, Sunday School teacher and Church choir director. She returned to nursing in 1980 and became a sought after registered Alcoholism Counselor. In 2001, Jane became the Historian for the Town of Seneca, a position she held for 17 years. Jane was a Master Gardener.
Jane is survived by four children, who all reside in New York State, Halle Stevens of Seneca Castle, Brian (Annette) Wolfe of Rushville, Robert (Roxana) Wolfe of Mendon and Eric (Ginger) Wolfe of Wilson; she is also survived by nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Jane was predeceased by her loving husband of 41 years in 2003.
Jane was a cultured city girl that married a country boy and joined him there for the rest of her life. Jane and Roger enjoyed a vibrant and happy family life. Jane loved music - she had a singing voice that could wake the angels and often did wake her children and call them home from the neighborhood for dinnertime with that elegant and operatic voice. She was outspoken and had a very soft and gentle side too. Jane often said: "The Lord helps those that help themselves".
Arrangements are by Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., Canandaigua. Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 7 to Jun. 12, 2020.