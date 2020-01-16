|
DUNDEE – Emma "Jean" (Brown) Howell, age 96, of Dundee, N.Y. passed away peacefully Tuesday (January 14, 2020) in the comfort of her home.
The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 1 p.m. on Friday (January 17) at the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., at the funeral home, with Lay Pastor Lew Ann Giles officiating. Burial will follow privately in Hillside Cemetery, Dundee.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Dundee Fire Company Emergency Squad, or Dundee Fire Company 12 Union St., Dundee, NY 14837.
"Jean" was born August 12, 1923 in Corsica, Jefferson County, Penn., the daughter of the late Charles W. and Esther L. (Small) Brown I. She graduated from Corsica Union High School in 1943. She worked for the Brookville Glove Company in Penn. for seven years before moving to New York State where she lived with her sister and waitressed in Dundee. She attended hair dressing school in Elmira, N.Y. in 1950, receiving her NYS License for Hairdressing and Cosmetology in July of 1955. She also attended the Rochester Business Institute in 1954 completing a six month Business Machine Course.
On November 5, 1954, she married the late Lloyd David Howell, happily married for 63 years when he passed away on April 24, 2018. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and being a stay at home Mom.
She is survived by two children, son, Walter W. "Wally" (Launa) Howell of Dundee; daughter, Risa M. Howell, with whom she made her home; three grandchildren David B. (Courtney) Howell, Daniel K. (Jessica R.) Howell, and Jessica J. (John Rood) Howell; two great-grandchildren, Cyle J. Howell, and Brantley J. Howell; one sister-in-law Rose Howell; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she was pre-deceased by siblings Winifred Haugh, Betty J. Brown, Josephine Bruckman, Charles W. Brown II, and John A. Brown; and many in-laws.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 16 to Jan. 20, 2020