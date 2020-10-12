1/1
Emma Mary Lerkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WATERLOO - Emma Mary Lerkins, 68, P.O. Box 455, Waterloo, NY, passed away peacefully Friday (October 9, 2020) at Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic, with her loving family by her side.

Friends may call from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday (October 14) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home. Those attending calling hours and funeral service MUST wear face masks entering, during the visitation, during the funeral service and leaving the funeral home. Those attending MUST enter the funeral home using the parking lot entrance and exit using the Main St. doors.

The funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday (October 15) at the funeral home. Rev. James Fennessy, pastor of St. Mary's Catholic Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Beverly's Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, NY, 13165.

Emma was born April 12, 1952, in Waterloo, N.Y., the daughter of Bernard and Magdalene Mary McCabe Johnson. She was a 1970 graduate of Waterloo High School. Emma began her long career in banking with the National Bank of Waterloo, now known as Community Bank, NA. She retired from banking in 2017 after 49 years of employment. Emma enjoyed her family and also her pets. One of her favorite past times was to go to the movie theater.

She is survived by husband of 46 years, Roger; daughters Angel D. Lerkins and April M. Lerkins both of Waterloo, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Sonia Johnson of Poquoson, Va.; brother-in-law, William Andre of Waterloo, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.

Emma was predeceased by her parents; sisters Gladys Andre and Rose Benoit; and brothers William Johnson and James Johnson.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Coe-Genung Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Coe-Genung Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coe-Genung Funeral Home
46 West Main Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
(315) 539-2931
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coe-Genung Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved