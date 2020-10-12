WATERLOO - Emma Mary Lerkins, 68, P.O. Box 455, Waterloo, NY, passed away peacefully Friday (October 9, 2020) at Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic, with her loving family by her side.
Friends may call from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday (October 14) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home. Those attending calling hours and funeral service MUST wear face masks entering, during the visitation, during the funeral service and leaving the funeral home. Those attending MUST enter the funeral home using the parking lot entrance and exit using the Main St. doors.
The funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday (October 15) at the funeral home. Rev. James Fennessy, pastor of St. Mary's Catholic Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Beverly's Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, NY, 13165.
Emma was born April 12, 1952, in Waterloo, N.Y., the daughter of Bernard and Magdalene Mary McCabe Johnson. She was a 1970 graduate of Waterloo High School. Emma began her long career in banking with the National Bank of Waterloo, now known as Community Bank, NA. She retired from banking in 2017 after 49 years of employment. Emma enjoyed her family and also her pets. One of her favorite past times was to go to the movie theater.
She is survived by husband of 46 years, Roger; daughters Angel D. Lerkins and April M. Lerkins both of Waterloo, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Sonia Johnson of Poquoson, Va.; brother-in-law, William Andre of Waterloo, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.
Emma was predeceased by her parents; sisters Gladys Andre and Rose Benoit; and brothers William Johnson and James Johnson.
Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com