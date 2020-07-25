WATERLOO/ MCALLEN – Emmett L. Quackenbush, age 90, of McAllen, Texas (formally of Waterloo, N.Y.), passed away on July 18, 2020 after a brief illness.



A memorial service will be held at a later date and he will be laid to rest in St. Mary's Cemetery in Waterloo, N.Y. next to his son Michael.



Donations in his memory may be made to North Seneca Ambulance 1645 North Road, Waterloo, NY 13165.



Emmett, or 'Bud' as he was known to family and friends, was the beloved husband of Patricia A. Quackenbush. Born April 6, 1930 in Oneonta, N.Y., he was the son of the late Emmett L. and Marion Coates Quackenbush. After serving in the United States Air Force in the Korean War as a radio officer he returned home and met his wife, Patricia Listman. He was extremely involved in his community and was an active member of the Waterloo Lions Club, St. Mary's Church, and North Seneca Ambulance where he served as President and Emergency Medical Technician. He worked at the Waterloo Central School District for many years as a Speech Language Pathologist. While raising a family in Waterloo, it brought him great joy to see his children participate in band and choral concerts, parades, musicals and community events. He and Pat would pack up six children every summer in a VW bus and head off on memorable vacations to the mountains and Carolina coast. After raising six children and retiring, he spent many enjoyable years traveling the country with his wife until finally settling full-time in Texas. He was a history buff and loved watching baseball, camping, playing horseshoes and pinochle, going to concerts and plays with his wife, and of course food, coffee, and a good Manhattan. As a devout Catholic and family man, he looked forward to family reunions and drove cross country well into his 8O's to visit family located in Connecticut, New York, North Carolina, Indiana, and Michigan during the summers. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.



Bud is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Patricia A. Quackenbush; his children William Quackenbush (Deb), Carol Buck, (Ralph), Marie Cockey (Jonathan), Holly Darin (Richard), and Stephen Quackenbush (Amy); 14 grandchildren Jennifer Gramling, Stephanie Quackenbush, Jeremy, Sara, and Tori Buck, Trisha and Brennan Cockey, Margaret, Emily, Elizabeth, Richard, and Mary Darin, and Danielle and Laura Russo; eight great-grandchildren Daphne, Stella, and Amelia Gramling, Aiden Underland, Tyler, Lilly, Leah, and Trey Om; and several nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his son, Michael; and a sister, Doris Phillips.

