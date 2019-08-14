|
ALPINE - Eric A. Bishop, 48, of Alpine, passed away on Monday (August 5, 2019) at Cayuga Medical Center after a battle with cancer.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday (August 24) at Cayutaville United Methodist Church, County Road 6, Alpine.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cancer Resource Center of the Fingerlakes, 612 West State St., Ithaca, New York 14850. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Vedder and Scott Funeral Home, Montour Falls.
He was born on July 5, 1971 in Waterloo, N.Y., the son of Lila (Roy) Edminster and Robert (Lorraine) Bishop. Eric graduated from Mynderse Academy in Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Eric was a material handler and maintenance worker at Cornell University for the past 12 ½ years. He truly enjoyed attending classic car shows-especially at the NYS Fairgrounds in Syracuse, N.Y. His hobbies included building models of classic cars, and collecting John Wayne memorabilia. Eric was an artist, and did a lot of paintings and drawings. He also loved to fish anytime he could.
He is survived by his parents; daughter, Elizabeth; sister, Jennifer and her husband Jonathan; one niece and nephew; and by several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by his grandparents and three cousins.
