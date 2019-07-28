|
GENEVA–Eric M. Brown, age 42, died peacefully, yet unexpectedly, at Strong Memorial Hospital on July 25, 2019 following a stroke. His loving family was by his side.
Calling hours will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday (July 30) at Weldon Funeral Home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday (July 31), followed by interment in Lakeview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to Keuka Comfort Care Home, PO Box 107, Penn Yan, NY 14527 or to Humane Society of Yates County, 1216 NY 14A, Penn Yan, NY 14527.
Eric was born in Geneva, N.Y. on August 14, 1976, son of Arthur Brown and Arlene (Jane) Schuck Brown. He graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1994 and subsequently worked locally in retail. At the time of his death he was the store manager at Big Lots in Geneva. He married the love of his life, Courtney Jensen on October 13, 2007. They resided just outside of Penn Yan.
Eric made many friends during his years working at Ames and Big Lots. He also made good friends in his many years of involvement with Penn Yan Little League and the Neon Winter Guard. This gentle, kind and generous man will be missed by all, especially his by wife, Courtney, his family, his best friend Tim, "Friday Night Friends", and all who knew him.
Eric is survived by his wife, Courtney; parents Arthur Brown and Arlene (Jane) Brown; sister, Colleen Brown; brother, Patrick Brown; and feline pets Pogo and Buster.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 28 to July 30, 2019