Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erna L. Christensen. View Sign





Friends may call Friday (Feb. 22) from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday (Feb. 23) at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bellona Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home, 655 North Liberty St., Penn Yan, NY 14527; or to the Union Congregational United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 56, Hall, NY 14463.



Erna was born May 13, 1926 in the Town of Geneva. She was the daughter of the late Soren and Agnes Jensen Laursen. Erna worked in Food Services at F.F.Thompson Hospital until her retirement, and then worked part-time as a Housekeeper at the hospital until her final retirement in 2005, at the age of 79. Erna was a member of the Penn Yan Moose and the Union Congregational United Church of Christ in Hall. She was an avid bowler, bowling in a Tuesday League in Penn Yan and a Friday League in Canandaigua until she was 91. Erna also enjoyed dancing.



Erna is survived by five children Ronald Christensen, James (Donna) Christensen, Sandra (Eldon) Habberfield, Eric (Michele) Christensen, and Arnold (Julie) Christensen; daughter-in-law, Nancy Christensen; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law Norma Christensen and Ruby Christensen; and many nieces and nephews.



Erna was predeceased by her son, Marvin Christensen; her grandson, Peter Christensen; the father of her children, Alfred Christensen; her daughter-in-law, Linda Jean Christensen; eight brothers Glenwood, Kenneth, Ernest, Henry, Walter, Albert, Lynn and Elmer Laursen; and dear friend, Charlie Galens.



Erna's family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the loving care she received at Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home.



Please visit PENN YAN/HALL – Erna L. Christensen, age 92, died Saturday (Feb. 16, 2019) at Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home.Friends may call Friday (Feb. 22) from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday (Feb. 23) at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bellona Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home, 655 North Liberty St., Penn Yan, NY 14527; or to the Union Congregational United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 56, Hall, NY 14463.Erna was born May 13, 1926 in the Town of Geneva. She was the daughter of the late Soren and Agnes Jensen Laursen. Erna worked in Food Services at F.F.Thompson Hospital until her retirement, and then worked part-time as a Housekeeper at the hospital until her final retirement in 2005, at the age of 79. Erna was a member of the Penn Yan Moose and the Union Congregational United Church of Christ in Hall. She was an avid bowler, bowling in a Tuesday League in Penn Yan and a Friday League in Canandaigua until she was 91. Erna also enjoyed dancing.Erna is survived by five children Ronald Christensen, James (Donna) Christensen, Sandra (Eldon) Habberfield, Eric (Michele) Christensen, and Arnold (Julie) Christensen; daughter-in-law, Nancy Christensen; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law Norma Christensen and Ruby Christensen; and many nieces and nephews.Erna was predeceased by her son, Marvin Christensen; her grandson, Peter Christensen; the father of her children, Alfred Christensen; her daughter-in-law, Linda Jean Christensen; eight brothers Glenwood, Kenneth, Ernest, Henry, Walter, Albert, Lynn and Elmer Laursen; and dear friend, Charlie Galens.Erna's family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the loving care she received at Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home.Please visit www.kenperkinsfuneralhome.com to send a message of condolence to the Christensen family. Funeral Home Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home

2583 East Main Street

Gorham , NY 14461

(585) 526-6500 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Finger Lakes Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close