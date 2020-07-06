PHELPS - Ernest L. (Ernie) Bishop, 75, died at home on July 3, with his wife and children by his side.



Due to the current circumstances. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced. Private burial will be in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery.



It is requested that memorial contributions be made to the Phelps American Legion or Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery.



Ernie was born on July 12, 1944 in Bradford, Pa., the son of the late John J. Bishop and Celia Ann (Eschrich) Bishop. He was a graduate of Smethport High School and the Triangle School of Technology of Pittsburgh, Pa. He was a member of the U.S. Army's 25th Infantry division serving in Hawaii, Thailand and Vietnam.



After college he worked in Memphis, Tenn. for the CBI Nuclear Co for 13 years and then spent 23 years as the tool designer for the Eaton Co. in Phelps.



Ernie was a past Master of the Garoga #300 Masonic Lodge in Clifton Springs and was a very active member of the Phelps American Legion where he served on the Board of Directors for over a decade, was the Post adjutant for 25 years and the Post finance officer for 11 years. He was also a member of the Post Color Guard, past Ontario County Commander, the Sons of the American Legion advisor and served on many other committees, as well as editing the Post newsletter for 16 years. He was selected as the 1997 Phelps Legionnaire of the year, as well as the 2007 and 2019 Ontario County Legionnaire of the year. Other than raising his family, his service to the American Legion meant more to him than anything else.



Ernie possessed a talent for and enjoyed the craft of woodworking. The many heirlooms he created and left to his family and gifts to friends are things he treasured most.



Ernie was a lifelong Yankee fan and loved hunting and fishing in the Finger Lakes. Fishing trips to Canada with his daughter and hunting trips for elk, antelope, mule deer, caribou and moose with his son and brother were things which made unforgettable memories.



Ernie is survived by his wife of 48 years, Judy D. (Smith) Bishop. He took great pride from the fact they were married at the church which is located at the Shiloh National Military in Shiloh, Tenn. They shared many memories together most of which centered around their children and two grandsons. Other survivors are his daughter, Celia Bishop and grandson, Sammy of Phelps; his son, Sam (Sandy) of Canandaigua and their son Mason; his brother, Jack Bishop of Dundee; and several nieces and nephews.



Ernie was predeceased by his mother, Celia Bishop; father, Jack Bishop; and sister, Carol Sulewski Bishop.



Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.

