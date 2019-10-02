|
GENEVA – Ernest "Mick" Ostroski, 91, departed our world on September 18, 2019 after a brief illness.
A celebration of life is planned for 1 p.m. on October 26, 2019 at the Penn Yan Moose Lodge. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Mick was born on May 30, 1928 to William and Margaret (Akens) Ostroski in Spike Island, part of Moosic Penn., where he spent his childhood.
On January 15, 1946 he joined the Army and served in the Motor Transport field until his discharge from Fort Lewis, Washington on July 13, 1947. After his discharge he made his way to Border City near Geneva, N.Y., where he worked in a garage before landing a job at the Seneca Army Depot. While working there he was introduced to Diana DeVita. On July 25, 1953 Diana became his wife. They made their home on Seneca Lake and raised two children. Mick soon left the Depot to take a job driving tractor trailer trucks for Howard's Express in Geneva, N.Y., from where he retired.
Mick is survived by his son, Joseph Ostroski; daughter, Roseann (David) Blauvelt; granddaughters Jessica (RJ) Metz and Jillian (Nathan) Nichols; great-grandchildren Evelyn "brite eyes" Metz and Rorick "little guy" Nichols. He is also survived by his Pennsylvania family, the Wysokinski's, Tom, Kim, Jason, Tommy (Brianne Haley); and many other nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Diana; brother, William; sister, Rose Marie, age six, was struck by a vehicle driven by a "drunk driver;" and great-grandson, Sweed David Nichols.
Arrangements by Weldon Funeral Home.
