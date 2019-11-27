|
GENEVA – Ernesto Rivera, 86, of Geneva, passed away on Monday (November 25, 2019) at the Living Center North.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday (November 30) at the Faith Community Church, Genesee St., Geneva. Funeral Services will follow at 12 p.m. in the Church. The Rev. Mark Ammerman Will officiate.
Burial with Full Military Honors will be at 1 p.m. on Monday in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Ernesto was born in Puerto Rico and has resided in Geneva and Unidella, N.Y. for many years. He was the son of the late Pablo and Carmen Gonzales Rivera.
He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and later was a member of the National Guard. Ernesto retired from Elderlee in Oaks Corners.
He is survived by his fiancee, Sandra Melendez; his sons Ernesto "Tito" Rivera Jr. of Geneva, Luis Rivera of Geneva, Hector (Deborah) Rivera of Geneva, Herbert Rivera of Elmira, and Orison Rivera of N.J.; his daughters Alma (Chris) Lambert of Geneva, Nivia Mena of Mass., and Carmen Rivera of N.J.; his sisters Marian Torres, and Daisy Harris of Fla., and Rosael Rivera; 21 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
