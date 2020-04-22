Home

Ernistine C. Gaylor


1929 - 2020
Ernistine C. Gaylor Obituary
PENN YAN - Ernistine C. Gaylor, 90 of Penn Yan, passed away Monday (April 20).

Following Ernistines wishes, no services will be held.

Ernistine was born June 1, 1929, the daughter of the late Harold and Christina Wayand Seager. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the Penn Yan Legion Auxiliary.

Ernistine is survived by two sons Eric (Janet) Gaylor of Illinois and Kirk (Deborah) Gaylor of Penn Yan; grandchildren Jennifer, Lindy, Brandon and Ryan; great grandchildren Latrysia, Joslyn and Miranda.

She was predeceased by two brothers Charles and Harold Seager; and best friend, James Schwingle.

The Gaylor family would like to say thank you to Carrie Ann and the staff at the Homestead.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020
