LYONS – Ervin Mills Jr., 63, passed away Saturday (February 8, 2020) after fighting a long battle with his health.
Ervin requested no formal services, instead asking that everyone celebrate his life; his smile and the deep-belly laugh that hugged your soul. Celebrate his life by helping a neighbor in need or someone with just a little less than you. Celebrate how he lived his life for family and friends.
Please join his family from 3 to 7 p.m. on March 7, 2020 at the Newark Kountry Club, 2 Country Club Drive Newark N.Y. to help celebrate the life of Ervin Mills Jr.
Ervin was a charismatic, self-made and self-reliant man. Throughout his career at Mobil Chemical / ExxonMobil, Silgan, and various self-started businesses, Ervin enthusiastically engaged the world with a passion and determination to overcome all obstacles and not let anything stand in his way.
Born in Quincy, Fla. on May 15, 1956, to father RJ Broomfield and mother Corine Lockwood-Broomfield, Ervin was a man in constant motion, but never too busy to share his love of life, a Hershey's candy bar, a pepsi, and most importantly his infectious laughter with those around him. Ervin's devotion to family was always his number one priority and showed from his daily calls to his father and in his love for his wife and children.
Ervin leaves behind his wife, Tammy Mills-Maestre; and children Stephan (Kristin), LaChanda and Davonte' Mills to carry on his legacy, warm heart and healing soul. Through his grandchildren Tamara, Tyrek, Trevon and LeiAnna stories beginning with "You know papa used to"... will live on at every encounter. Ervin's father, RJ (Emma); and his siblings Henry (Jean), Mary, Robert (Dawn), James, Herbert, RJ, and Latoya Broomfield will continue to share stories of "Big Boy Jr' and tell tales of his younger, wilder days with a mischievous twinkle in his eyes and a man with a heart full of love.
Ervin is predeceased by his mother, Corine Lockwood Broomfield; daughter, Tamella Moate; and sisters, Sarah and Dorothy Broomfield.
