Ervin Ray Hoover
BENTON – Ervin Ray Hoover, born November 10, 2008, died August 2, 2020, age 11 years 8 months 23 days, son of Ervin and Rosene Hoover.

Gathering will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday (August 5).

Funeral will be at the Old Order Mennonite Scenic Grove Church on August 6.

He is loved and dearly missed by his parents Ervin and Rosene Hoover; four brothers Ethan, Daryl, Eldon and Marlin Hoover; and five sisters Susan, Ellen, Wilma, Janice and Lynette Hoover, all at home; maternal grandparents Luke and Ellen Rissler, Hopkinsville, Ky.; paternal grandparents Leon and Emma Hoover, Penn Yan, N.Y.; great-grandparents Jonas and Bertha Burkholder and Susanna Hoover; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral arrangements by the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham, N.Y.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
