GENEVA/LYONS – Estella Sutton, beloved mother, grandmother, auntie and friend departed from this life for eternal rest on Monday (January 13, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital surrounded by her family and friends.
Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday (January 25) at New Life Outreach Church, 103 William St, Lyons N.Y. A service will be held at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery, Phelps, N.Y.
Estella was born on December 25, 1924 to John and Halle Robinson in Macon, Georgia. On January 13, 1940, Estella married her loving husband, James Sutton Sr. One year later, in 1941, they gave birth to their son, James Sutton Jr. Later, the family moved to Belle Glade, Florida. Estella retired from Newark Developmental Center after 20 years of service in housekeeping. After retirement, she enjoyed fishing with her son. Estella accepted Jesus Christ at an early age and became an active member of New Life Outreach Church in 1991, where she served as a member of the senior choir until her health began to fail.
Estella is survived by her son, James Sutton Jr. of Geneva, N.Y.; two grandchildren Alton Sutton (Annette) of Lake City, Fla., Trena Sutton-Mainor of Waldorf, Md.; four great-grandchildren Darius Sutton, Devin Mainor, Ebane Mainor and Necia Sutton; one niece, Evangelist Shirley Tubbs (Bishop Andre Tubbs) of Geneva; one nephew, Willie Roberson of Clyde; a surrogate daughter, Ola Mae McCoy of Geneva; five grandchildren April, Ernestine, Jerry, Portrait and Notorious.
She was predeceased by her parents John and Halle Robinson; husband, James Sutton Sr.; daughter-in-law, Annie Sutton; four sisters Ruby Dupree, Lena Mae James, Lille Bell Mathews and Annie Laura Murphy.
Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons NY.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 24 to Jan. 29, 2020