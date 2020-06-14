DUNDEE - Esther H. Witmer, age 70, of Dundee, N.Y. died Thursday (June 11, 2020) in the comfort of her home with family by her side.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Keuka Lake Mennonite Church Cemetery, Penn Yan, N.Y.
Esther was born May 29, 1950 in Ephrata, Pa., the daughter of Lloyd and Edith Hess Sensenig. On June 21, 1969 in Bethel, Pa., she married Melvin B. Witmer. She has lived locally since 2013; previously of Kokomo, Minn. for 18 years, and Lebanon County, Pa. before that. Mrs. Witmer was a member of Shining Light Mennonite Church.
She is survived by husband, Melvin B. Witmer at home; two sons Melvin J. (Esther) Witmer Jr., and Jerald S. (Christina) Witmer both of Smithdale, Minn.; three daughters Esther Mae, wife of Andrew Carpenter of Swainsboro, Ga., Janet E., wife of Tim Beachy of Dundee, N.Y., Sharon R. wife of Jason Shenk of Thailand; 22 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; three brothers Eli (Bonnie) Sensenig of Myerstown, Pa., Lloyd (Donna) Sensenig of Spooner, Wis., Mervin (Elizabeth) Sensenig of Lititz, Pa., and numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws.
She was predeceased by a stillborn son, Joseph G. Witmer in 1981; a son, Daniel L. Witmer in 1999; a granddaughter, Connie Rose Carpenter in 2001; an infant brother, Glen Sensenig in 1956; a sister, Mildred Grubber Steffy in 2009.
Arrangements entrusted to the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee, N.Y. To leave memories and online condolences to the family visit bairdfuneralhomedundee.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 14 to Jun. 18, 2020.