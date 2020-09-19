SAVANNAH - Esther L. Reed Hadden ,93, passed away on Wednesday (September 16, 2020) at Finger Lakes Center for Living, Auburn.



Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday (September 25) at Savannah Community Church at 13368 Seneca St. Savannah NY. Funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Savannah-South Butler Cemetery in South Butler.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Savannah Community Church.



Esther was born on the family farm on Ferris Rd, on June 14, 1927, daughter of the late Edwin Legg Reed and Adah Judson Reed. Esther worked at Gallo's Store in Wolcott for 64 years. She enjoyed talking with all the customers. Esther retired in 2009 to spend time with her husband Russell, the love of her life. They had celebrated their 63rd anniversary on May 28 prior to his death in November 2010.



She is survived by her brother-law, Harry Sowles; sister-in-law, Lois Pearce; several cousins; nieces Donna Sowles, Martha Reed, Sally Morris, Jean Reed, Leah Oles, Susan Pearce; nephews Jonathan Reed, Philip Reed, Robert Pearce and David Pearce; as well as several grandnieces and grandnephews.



Esther was predeceased by her parents; her husband; her brother Kenneth and his wife Betty Jane Reed along with their son James Reed; her brother-in-law Robert Pearce and his daughter Barbara Galway; her sister, Elizabeth Sowles, who died in August. They had been roommates for the past 4 months at the nursing home.



Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport.

