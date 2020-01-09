|
|
GENEVA – Ethel A. Corcoran, 88, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of the late Richard Eugene Corcoran, entered into eternal rest Sunday (January 5, 2020).
Family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday (January 11) at St. Michael's Antiochian Orthodox Church, 98 Genesee St. Geneva, N.Y. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. in the church. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. The arrangements were entrusted to J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel.
Memorials may be made in Ethel's memory to The Charleston Symphony Orchestra, PO Box 30818, Charleston, SC 29417 or Saint Michael's Antiochian Orthodox Church, 98 Genesee Street, Geneva, NY 14456.
Ethel was born October 2, 1931 in Geneva, N.Y., the fourth child of the late Joseph Abraham and Helen Brown Abraham, well known in Geneva, N.Y. for their family friendly ice cream parlor.
She graduated Rochester Business Institute with an associate's degree in organizational/accounting management and was the very successful owner-operator of the Ethel Abraham Shoppe, a ladies cosmetics and lingerie boutique in Geneva from 1960-1976.
For the last 30 years Ethel and her husband resided in Charleston, S.C. where she was an active member and past officer in The Exchange Club Women's Auxiliary. Ethel enjoyed all forms of classical music, gardening, reading and painting. She was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity in Charleston, S.C. and St. Michael's Antiochian Orthodox Church in Geneva, N.Y.
She is survived by her sisters Doree S. Harris of Louisville, Ky. and Patricia Ann Abraham of Charleston, S.C. Ethel was the beloved aunt of several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Emmaline and brothers Paul and John.
