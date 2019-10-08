Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mull Funeral Home
113 Virginia Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
(315) 539-2496
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mull Funeral Home
113 Virginia Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
View Map
Funeral service
Following Services
Mull Funeral Home
113 Virginia Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel M. (Bates) Wright


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel M. (Bates) Wright Obituary
WATERLOO – Ethel Wright, 90, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at her daughter, Jennifer's home on early Monday morning (October 7, 2019).

Friends and family are invited to call from 10 to 12 noon on Thursday (October 10) at Mull Funeral Home Inc., 113 Virginia St., Waterloo. A funeral services will follow at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Restvale Cemetery, Seneca Falls.

Memorial contributions may be directed to .

Ethel was born on July 23, 1929 in Savannah, N.Y., the daughter of the late Jesse J. and Irene (Wheeler) Bates. She was a home care provider at the Johnson Home in Seneca Falls, N.Y. She also provided private care to several families. Ethel enjoyed family, crocheting and canning.

She is survived by her seven children Roger Bates, Sherry (Peter) Diamond, Paul (Sue) Wright, Robin Wright (significant other Steven Hollenbeck), Michael (Amy) Wright, Randy Wright and Jennifer (Edward) Oldfield; numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; her brother, Edward Bates; her sister-in-law, Hallie Bates; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ethel is preceded in death by her son, Donald Wright; and daughter, Lorie DiSanto; and sister, Barbara Callon; and brothers Richard and Harold Bates.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now