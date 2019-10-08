|
WATERLOO – Ethel Wright, 90, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at her daughter, Jennifer's home on early Monday morning (October 7, 2019).
Friends and family are invited to call from 10 to 12 noon on Thursday (October 10) at Mull Funeral Home Inc., 113 Virginia St., Waterloo. A funeral services will follow at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Restvale Cemetery, Seneca Falls.
Memorial contributions may be directed to .
Ethel was born on July 23, 1929 in Savannah, N.Y., the daughter of the late Jesse J. and Irene (Wheeler) Bates. She was a home care provider at the Johnson Home in Seneca Falls, N.Y. She also provided private care to several families. Ethel enjoyed family, crocheting and canning.
She is survived by her seven children Roger Bates, Sherry (Peter) Diamond, Paul (Sue) Wright, Robin Wright (significant other Steven Hollenbeck), Michael (Amy) Wright, Randy Wright and Jennifer (Edward) Oldfield; numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; her brother, Edward Bates; her sister-in-law, Hallie Bates; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ethel is preceded in death by her son, Donald Wright; and daughter, Lorie DiSanto; and sister, Barbara Callon; and brothers Richard and Harold Bates.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019