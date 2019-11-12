Home

Weldon Funeral Home, Inc.
102 East Main Street
Penn Yan, NY 14527
(315) 536-3355
Eugene Abraham Vis

Eugene Abraham Vis Obituary
Eugene Abraham Vis departed life Wednesday (November 6, 2019) at the age of 95.

Visitation hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday (November 12) at Weldon Funeral Home in Penn Yan, followed by interment.

Born August 19, 1924 in Sheldon, Iowa he was the son of Rev. Jean Abraham Vis and his wife Bertha Van Kolken Vis. He graduated from Hope College in Holland, Michigan where he met his future wife Ruth Quant of Rochester, New York. The couple returned to Rochester where Eugene was employed by the Eastman Kodak Company. They retired to Keuka Lake. It was his great pleasure that he lived long enough to have been retired longer than he had worked. He was a man of many hobbies, including pyrotechnics, as an employee of Young Explosive Corporation, bee keeping and wood working. Among the furniture, toys and other decorative objects that were the fruits of his labor is a hand carved chess set gleefully created on "company time" while at Kodak.

His wife, Ruth, predeceased him in 2005.

He is survived by daughter, Virginia Ruth Vis of Alexandria, Va.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
