GENEVA – Eugene Adam Lisi Sr., age 86, of Geneva died peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday (December 11, 2019) at Geneva General Hospital.
Honoring Gene's wishes there will be no prior calling hours. He will be laid to rest beside his wife and parents in St. Mary's Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Chapter 4 Canandaigua & Finger Lakes PO Box 998 Canandaigua, NY 14424.
Gene was born on July 6, 1933 in Geneva the son of the late Peter and Emma Carey Lisi. He graduated from Geneva High School in 1952 and shortly after graduation he served in the Korean War where he was a Ranger in the US Army. After serving his country he came home and worked as a construction worker for many years and then worked and retired from GTE Sylvania in Seneca Falls.
Gene's hobby for many years was gardening and making sure his home was prestige. He was a devoted husband and father.
He is survived by his children Karla (Howard) Goff of Waterloo and Eugene Lisi, Jr. of Phelps; grandchildren Jessica DeFazio, Tonya Lisi, Kassandra (Jason) Michaels, Katrina (Josh Mateo) Goff and A.J. Lisi; great-grandchildren Mason DeFazio, Quinn Mae Michaels and Dominick DeFazio Jr.; brothers William (Maxine) Lisi of Rochester and Ernie Lisi of Rochester; several nieces and nephews.
Gene was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy May Lisi; daughter-in-law, Kathy Lisi; brothers Edward Lisi and Albert Lisi. He was also predeceased by his loving companion of many years, his dog, Goldie.
Arrangements are being handled by the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home. For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit; www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019