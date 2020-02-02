|
|
GENEVA – Eugene Anthony McFadden, 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday (February 1, 2020) following a brief illness at Geneva General Hospital.
Friends and family may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday (February 5) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva. Members of Winnek Post #396 American Legion will meet at 6 p.m. for a service for their departed brother.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday (February 6) at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. at St. Stephen's Church. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Geneva Center of Concern.
Gene was born in Philadelphia, Pa. on December 10, 1925, the son of the late Elizabeth (Ferry) and Anthony McFadden. He was the oldest of four children. Gene was educated at St. Thomas More High School in Philadelphia and attended Maryknoll Seminary where he earned a B.A. degree in Philosophy. In 1951 Gene was drafted and joined the US Air Force, teaching mathematics for four years at Sampson Air Force Base, where he would meet his future wife. After his military discharge he attended Syracuse University and Hobart College earning his M.A. Degree in Education in 1956.
After leaving the Air Force in 1955, Gene married Constance Ann O'Malley of Geneva. For 25 years, Gene taught mathematics in the Geneva School District (1956-1981). He also taught at Finger Lakes Community College and DeSales High School after his retirement.
While working as a mathematics teacher, in 1967 Gene founded the Geneva School Employees Federal Credit Union, now known as Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union. He served as its first manager/treasurer and continued in that position for 23 years. His dedication, leadership and vision were critical to the success and growth of the organization. In recognition of its founder, the Credit Union awards a scholarship in his honor annually to a top student who exemplifies Gene's hard work and service to the community.
Gene was a man of great faith and he embodied the values of community service and servant leadership. He was an active member of St. Stephen's Church where he served as business manager during Monsignor Krieg's tenure.
He was an active member of the Winnek Post #396 American Legion serving as Financial Officer for over a decade. He was one of the original founders of the Geneva Babe Ruth Baseball League in 1958 and helped to establish the Irish-American Society of the Finger Lakes which was active in the late 1980's bringing traditional Irish music and dance to Geneva. He was a long time member of Sampson Air Force Veterans Association. He was the President of the sports Booster Club for DeSales High School. After his retirement from the Credit Union, he was an avid 20+ year volunteer at the Geneva Food Pantry and served as president of the Geneva Center of Concern. Gene is a current member of Our Lady of Peace Parish, a 50+ year member of the American Legion, a member of the Ontario County Retired Teachers Association, NY State Retired Teachers Association, and the Father McHale Ancient Order of Hibernians.
Over the years Gene has received several awards including the American Legion Irishman of the Year; Winnek Post Legionnaire of the Year; Rochester District American Legion Humanitarian of the Year and the Catholic Charities of the Finger Lakes "Sharing the Light Award".
Gene will be greatly missed by his family.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Constance Ann (O'Malley) McFadden; children Thomas (Marianne) of Westminster, Md., Mary (John) Schramm of Roswell, Ga., Barbara (Jeffrey) Leonard of Cumming, Ga. and Bob (Ann) of Geneva; his sister, Mary McFadden Sisters of Notre Dame of Baltimore, Md.; sister-in-law, Mary (Doersam) O'Malley; grandchildren Kate, Ben, Emily, and Natalie McFadden, Will, John, and Mary Kate Leonard, and Bradley and Michael Schramm; and several nieces and nephews.
Gene was predeceased by two sons Richard and John McFadden; and brothers Joseph and James McFadden.
For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit
www.devaneybennettfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2020