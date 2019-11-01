|
|
GENEVA – Eunice D. Williams, 88, of Geneva died peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the House of John in Clifton Springs, N.Y.
Eunice was born on June 26, 1931 in Rose, NY to the late Archie and Lillian (States) Day and is survived by her husband, Robert E. Williams of Geneva and three children, David (Barbara) Williams of Phoenix, AZ, Kathy (John) Allen of Clifton Springs, NY and Jane (Bruce) DeCann of Phelps, NY. Eunice is also survived by her six grandchildren: Jodi (Charles) Abril of Pittsford, CA, Jayme Fisher of Phoenix, AZ, Stephen Allen and Stacy (Jeffery) Guard all of Clifton Springs, Amy (Jeffery) Taney of Victor, NY and Heather (Peter) Leblond of Farmington, NY, and ten great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.
On August 21, 1948 (at just 17 years young) Eunice married her true love, Robert Williams. Together they weathered marriage's ebbs and flows for over 71 remarkable years. In today's times this is an astonishing number. You see, Eunice hailed from a different era where keeping the peace created a foundation of no regrets and paved the way to long term happiness and true long-lasting love. She was a master at not actually saying it but thinking it with a quiet smirk. She was a great teacher of "Don't sweat the small stuff," a lesson we could all use every now and then.
During her working years, weekends were spent at their home in Eagle Bay, NY. She had many fond memories snowmobiling especially with her brother and sister-in-law, Burt and Ag Williams. She was also blessed with vacations to Australia, Greece, Alaska and Hawaii.
Eunice retired after 23 years of dedicated service from the New York State Agriculture Experiment Station, Department of Plant Pathology and enjoyed many winters in Florida where she and Robert resided in the Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte area. Euny was an avid Bingo player and a force to be reckoned with on the slot machines.
She will be greatly missed by all, yet we all take comfort in the fact she lived an amazing and well-traveled, well-loved life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the House of John Hospice, 14 Spring Street, Clifton Springs, N.Y. 14432. Eunice's family would like to thank The House of John and its staff who were instrumental in providing dignified, compassionate and comforting end-of-life care to her.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life for Euny on Saturday, November 9th, at 1:00pm at the Phelps American Legion, 1346 State Route 96, Phelps, NY. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at a later date.
For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit McGuigan & Bero Funeral home at https://www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019