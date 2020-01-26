|
|
LYONS – Eunice Shepard Barnes, 96, passed away peacefully on January 21, 2020 at Wayne County Nursing Home in Lyons.
Family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday (January 28) at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Association of the Blind and Visually Impaired, address: ABVI, 422 S. Clinton Ave., Rochester, NY 14620-1198, Tel: (585) 697-5711, or online: https://www.goodwillfingerlakes.org/abvi/give-to-abvi/memorial-and-honorary-giving
Eunice was born on May 17, 1923, in Boonville, N.Y. to John L. Shepard and Edith Dunburgh Shepard, who managed the local grocery. Inspired to become a home economics teacher, Eunice graduated from Cornell University in 1944, during the Second World War. Following graduation, she married Robert Shaad, taught home economics in Ludlowville, then moved to New Jersey for a short time. Upon the end of her first marriage, Eunice returned to her hometown Boonville with her daughter, Patricia, to teach. There in 1948 she met and married Lyle Barnes, an agriculture teacher originally from Massena. The couple moved to Dundee, where Lyle taught agriculture, and subsequently had two children, Steven in 1953, and Debra in 1954. Eunice raised her family while substitute teaching and was active as a 4H leader, Girl Scout leader, and Sunday school teacher.
Eunice, Lyle, and family moved to Lyons in 1965. Eunice became home economics teacher at Clyde High School, later to become Clyde-Savannah High School. She was awarded the District Home Economics Teacher of the Year in 1985 and was very active in the teachers union. Upon retiring in 1987, she became a grandmother and helped her husband, Lyle, in his Grist Mill Antique business. Lyle kept a large garden, and Eunice canned her famous pickles and froze large quantities of sweet corn, beans, asparagus, and berries.
Eunice was very involved in community activities. She was an active member of the Lyons United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women's group. An expert seamstress and baker, she was a judge at local fairs and the New York State Fair for many years. Eunice was a long-time member of the Order of the Eastern Stars, Delta Kappa Gamma, the American Association of University Women, Retired Home Economics Teachers, Caring Friends, and RSVP. She volunteered for the Wayne County Historical Society, assessing and cataloging vintage items and clothing. Eunice taught the 55-Alive driving program and organized trips for senior retirees. Following the passing of husband, Lyle, in 1991, Eunice kept active. She frequently played golf at the Wayne Hills Country Club and was a regular bridge player. An avid traveler, Eunice toured extensively in Europe, the Panama Canal, the Canadian Rockies, Arizona, took a cruise to Alaska and purchased a winter home in Florida. She enjoyed the companionship of Edward Schmidt for some years until his passing. Eunice enjoyed a widespread network of friends from wherever she lived and visited.
Eunice resided in Ashton Place in Clifton Springs from 2009-2014, then at The Terrace at Newark until 2019. She was very involved in the activities at both living centers.
She is survived by her daughters Patricia Shaad and Debra Barnes (Thomas) Breitenbach; grandchildren Travis and Tuesday (Scott Tomlinson) Breitenbach; and great-grandaughter, Autumn.
Eunice is predeceased by her husband, Lyle; and by her son, Steven, in December 2019.
keysorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020