Eustacio "Junior" Diaz-Burgos
WOLCOTT - Eustacio "Junior" Diaz-Burgos, 66, passed away suddenly on Wednesday (September 30, 2020), at his home in Wolcott, N.Y.

The family will greet friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday (October 9) at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. All other services for Eustacio will be private.

In memory of Eustacio, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the family to help with funeral expenses, c/o Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, 124 West Miller Street, Newark, NY 14513.

Eustacio was born the son of the late Eustacio (Laura) Burgos-Diaz on Monday (December 7, 1953) in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Junior enjoyed being with family, dancing, fishing, spanish game and television shows and walks.

Eustacio will be remembered by his children Jolene Diaz-Burgos, Laura Burgos, Eustacio (Linette) Diaz-Burgos and Loretta Gardner; nine grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. He leaves behind his siblings and extended family in Puerto Rico, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

Eustacio was predeceased by Darlene Burgos.

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.
124 West Miller St.
Newark, NY 14513
315-331-1175
