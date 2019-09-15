|
VIRGINIA BEACH/GENEVA – Eva A. Swartz, 94, formerly of Geneva and Virginia Beach, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (September 11, 2019) at The University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville, Va., surrounded by her loving family.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday (September 19) at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee Street, Geneva.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday (September 20) at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Geneva. A burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions be made in Eva's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation or other charities of choice.
Eva was born on May 6, 1925 in Geneva, N.Y. and was the daughter of the late Julia (Marchesane) and Dominick DeJohn (DiGiovanni). Eva graduated from St Francis DeSales and the Freeman Business School. She was a WWAC and was involved with Sampson Air Force Base in Romulus, N.Y. where she met her future husband while dancing, Norman "Stoney" Swartz. They were married for 62 years and together they raised three children. After her children went to school she returned to work, working for several businesses, eventually retiring as an office manager from T&G Electric. When they both retired, Eva and Stoney moved to Virginia Beach, Va. to be near Eva's sister, Artie. They enjoyed going to the beach almost every day walking on the boardwalk and with spending time with family. They loved traveling to difference parts of the country along with trips to Europe. After Stoney passed away she eventually moved to Charlottesville, Va. to be close to her daughter and grandchildren. Eva's mind was still sharp doing word search puzzles, Sudoku, and reading.
She is survived by her children N. James "Skeeter" (Dani) Swartz, of Bloomfield, N.Y., Michael "Mickey" (Julie) Swartz of Madison Ind., and Marcia (Wayne) Cain of Bremo Bluff, Va.; grandchildren James M. Swartz, M. Duncan Swartz and Samantha Swartz, David (Elena) White, Daniel (Jennifer) White, Matthew White, Emily White and Eric (Carmen ) White; great-grandchildren Isla White, Theo White, Freya White, Declan White, Aidan White and Bridget White; many beloved nieces and nephews.
Eva was predeceased by her husband, Norman "Stoney" J Swartz, Sr.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019