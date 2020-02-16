|
OVID – Eva Ann Bennett, age 91, a longtime resident of Ovid, N.Y. passed away peacefully at the Lund Home Hospice Care Center in Gilbert, Ariz. on Friday (December 27, 2019) surrounded by her daughters. Eva had lived also in Scotia N.Y. and Norristown, Pa.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday (April17) at the Ovid Federated Church, officiated by Pastor Rob Mellgard. Prayers will be held in the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery alongside her late husband, Charles C. Bennett.
Eva was born in Cortland, N.Y. on May 15, 1928. She was the daughter of the late Carlton and Mary Osadchey. She was a graduate from Cortland High School, and Ryder College. Eva worked as an Executive Secretary for many years for Cornell University, General Electric in Schenectady, N.Y. and later for Philco Ford Company in Blue Bell, Pa. She and her late husband Charles, built Lake Country Estates on beautiful Cayuga Lake and provided lodging for guests for over 40 years. Eva continued working as an Administrative Assistant in the Thompkins County Library in Ithaca, before retiring. Eva loved spending time with her family and playing card games. She also enjoyed boating, traveling, crocheting, gardening, reading and going to the Theater.
Eva is survived by her four loving daughters Shelley L. (Luis) Urrunaga of Ovid, N.Y., Christine J. (Charles) Testa of Worcester, Pa., Cynthia P. (Michael) Seigafuse of Spring City, Pa., and Brenda C. (Dan) Rose of Florence, Ariz.; seven grandchildren Alex Urrunaga, (Vianey) Dallas,Texas, Stephanie Testa Ruggiero (Joe) Conshohocken, Pa., Brady Urrunaga, Dallas,Texas, Lindsay Testa Paul (Jeff) West Conshohocken, Pa., Nick Seigafuse, West Conshohocken, Pa., Courtney Rose Moran, (Will), Granger, Ind., and Kelly Rose Meredith (Kevin), Orange County, Calif.; 15 great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, John M. Bennett of Seattle, Wash.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Osadchey Wood; and a brother, Alex Osadchey.
For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020