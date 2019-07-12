NEWARK - Eva Ireland, age 87, passed away peacefully at Rochester General Hospital surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday (July 10, 2019) after a brief illness.



Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday (July 15) at the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. on Tuesday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery.



It is requested that memorial donations be made to The Laurel House Comfort Care Home 224 Fair Street, Newark, NY 14513



She was born April 5, 1932, in Redfield, N.Y., to the late Dayton and Rowena Fox Boutell. She grew up and attended school in Mexico, N.Y. She moved to Phelps, N.Y. in 1963 and lived there until the early '90's when she moved to Newark, N.Y. She retired from the Newark School District, where she worked until she was almost 80 years old. She also worked many years at the Newark Dollar Tree. She was an avid bowler for well over 50 years. Bowling and holding offices well into her 70's.



She will be lovingly missed by her three children Fred (Deb) Ireland of Manchester, Diana (Gary) Parmelee of Newark, James (Lisa Santell) of Lyons; four grandchildren Danielle (Jason) Hagerman of Geneva, Richard (Ashley Champion) Austin of Geneva, Brittany (Patrick Santelli) of Newark, Dannielle (Boo) Barbay of Seneca Falls; five great-granddaughters and a great-grandson; sisters Bonnie Boutell and Theresa Darling both of Mexico, N.Y.; many cousins, nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her husband Frederick Ireland in 1984. Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 12 to July 14, 2019