|
|
SENECA FALLS – Evelyn L. Gaun, 101, formerly of W. Bayard St., Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Monday (October 28, 2019) at Huntington Living Center, Waterloo, N.Y.
Family and friends may attend Evelyn's Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday (November 2) at St. Patrick's Church, 97 W. Bayard St., Seneca Falls with Reverend James Fennessy, Pastor, as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Columbkille Cemetery, Seneca Falls.
If desired, contributions may be made to St. Francis/St. Clare Parish, 25 Center St., Waterloo, NY 13165.
Evelyn was born in Lockhaven, Penn. on December 4, 1917 the daughter of the late George and Mary (Mapestone) Diem. She had resided in Seneca Falls since 1951 moving from Huntington, W.V. She was retired from the former Guaranteed Parts of Seneca Falls and for many years, after her retirement, she worked at St. Patrick's Church Rectory in the office. She was a member of St. Patrick's Church and a former member of her church's altar guild and choir. She loved to travel enjoying trips to the Holy Land, Israel, and Ireland. She also enjoyed the art of knitting.
She is survived by her son, Walter (Joy) Gaun of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; two grandchildren Tedra Gerstner of Canandaigua, N.Y. and Thomas Gaun of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; two great-grandchildren Jack and Elisa Gerstner; along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, George J. Gaun who died September 21, 1977; her daughter and son-in-law Cynthia and James Uerkvitz; her brother, Dick Diem; and two sisters Rite McCloskey and Betty Russo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Evelyn at: doranfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019