Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
(315) 568-5700
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
97 W. Bayard St.
Seneca Falls, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Gaun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn L. Gaun


1917 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn L. Gaun Obituary
SENECA FALLS – Evelyn L. Gaun, 101, formerly of W. Bayard St., Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Monday (October 28, 2019) at Huntington Living Center, Waterloo, N.Y.

Family and friends may attend Evelyn's Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday (November 2) at St. Patrick's Church, 97 W. Bayard St., Seneca Falls with Reverend James Fennessy, Pastor, as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Columbkille Cemetery, Seneca Falls.

If desired, contributions may be made to St. Francis/St. Clare Parish, 25 Center St., Waterloo, NY 13165.

Evelyn was born in Lockhaven, Penn. on December 4, 1917 the daughter of the late George and Mary (Mapestone) Diem. She had resided in Seneca Falls since 1951 moving from Huntington, W.V. She was retired from the former Guaranteed Parts of Seneca Falls and for many years, after her retirement, she worked at St. Patrick's Church Rectory in the office. She was a member of St. Patrick's Church and a former member of her church's altar guild and choir. She loved to travel enjoying trips to the Holy Land, Israel, and Ireland. She also enjoyed the art of knitting.

She is survived by her son, Walter (Joy) Gaun of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; two grandchildren Tedra Gerstner of Canandaigua, N.Y. and Thomas Gaun of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; two great-grandchildren Jack and Elisa Gerstner; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, George J. Gaun who died September 21, 1977; her daughter and son-in-law Cynthia and James Uerkvitz; her brother, Dick Diem; and two sisters Rite McCloskey and Betty Russo.

Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.

Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Evelyn at: doranfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -