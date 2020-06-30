Evelyn Louise (Beerse) Bentley
FAYETTE – Evelyn Louise (Beerse) Bentley passed away June 26, 2020 at the age of 91.

In accordance with her wishes there will be no calling hours. A private memorial will be held by the family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the charity of your choice in Eve's name.

Eve was the daughter of the late Arthur and Eleanor Beerse. A lifelong resident of the Finger Lakes area of New York, she was a graduate of Mynderse Academy Class of 1946. A retiree of the former Seneca Army Depot, she and her husband Gus enjoyed life on their farm in Fayette, as well as their winter home in Cocoa Beach Fla.

She is survived by her children Michael (Linda) Bentley, Candace Simon, Lucinda (Gene) Lambert, Tim (Michelle) Bentley; a brother, Frederick (Tyna) Beerse; and a sister, Wanda Kelly; grandchildren Tony, Rishona, Brandy, Jessica, Sarah, Jennifer, and Alexis; great-grandchildren Rachelle, Kai, Robert, Leilani, Mason, Enzo, Brick and Olivia.

In addition to her parents; Eve was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Agustus H. Bentley; brother, David A. Beerse; and step-sister, Mary Louise Coffin.

The family is being served by the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 32 State St. Seneca Falls.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 30 to Jul. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc.
32 State Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
(315) 568-5866
