GENEVA – Mrs. Evelyn R. McIntyre, 81, of Geneva, passed away on Wednesday (May 1, 2019) at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Evelyn was born on January 1, 1938 in Cuba, N.Y. to James and Mildred Brooks who later were remarried. Evelyn loved spending time fishing with her stepdad, William Hall – they taught her children how to fish together. She loved bowling, playing bingo and Pokeno. She also loved spending time with all her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren, watching them do sports or whatever they were involved in, also her morning coffee. During the summer you could find her and John at Mac's Drive-in or at the ballpark watching the many teams play ball. She enjoyed listening to her son announce the games for the Red Wings.
Evelyn is survived by her loving and devoted husband, John McIntyre Sr., of Geneva; her children Guy (Mary) McIntyre of Waterloo, John Jr. (Christine) McIntyre of Geneva, Fred (Diane) McIntyre of Seneca Falls, Candy (Bill) Arnold of Waterloo, William (Nicole) McIntyre of Waterloo; her sister, Sandy (Gene) Kinney of Pa.; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, and nieces, nephews from near and far.
She will be deeply missed by so many.
The family would like to thank the staff at Geneva General Hospital, Huntington Living Center in Waterloo, Ontario Yates Hospice and most of all her aides, Bethany, Marsha, Lorie, Kayla for all you have done to care for her without you her dream of coming home wouldn't have been possible.
