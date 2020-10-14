1/
Evelyn S. Scherbyn
PHELPS/CLIFTON SPRINGS - Evelyn S. Scherbyn, 88, died on Sunday (October 11, 2020) at the Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic.

There will be no prior calling hours. Services and Interment will be private for the family.

It is requested that memorial donations in memory of Evelyn be made to the Clifton Springs Nursing Home 2 Coulter Road Clifton Springs, NY 14432.

Evelyn was born on January 13, 1932 in Honeoye Falls, N.Y., the daughter of the late Shaw and Alberta Scott. She worked as a Respiratory Therapist at Clifton Springs Hospital for several years before going to work for the St. Felix/St. Francis Catholic Church cluster in 1968. She retired in 1999 after working under 5 Pastors, 3 Bishops and 3 Popes. Most important was her family and her love for God.

She is survived by her sons Hank (Diana Palmer) Black of Shortsville,Michael Scherbyn of Shortsville and Scott (Christine) Scherbyn of Niskayuna, N.Y.; grandchildren Kalila and Krystal Black, Zachary Scherbyn (Joelle), Luke and Abby Scherbyn; four great-grandchildren; as well as extended family.

Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, William Scherbyn

Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
