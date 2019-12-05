Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
|
Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home
127 E Miller St
Newark, NY 14513
(315) 331-3255
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Evelyn Spross


1921 - 2019
Evelyn Spross Obituary
NEWARK/SODUS - Evelyn Spross, 98, died on Monday (December 2, 2019) at Laurel House Comfort Care in Newark.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday (December 7) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark with funeral services following at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Fairville Cemetery.

Memorials, in her name, may be made to Laurel House Comfort Care, 224 Fair Street, Newark, New York 14513.

Evelyn was born in Rochester on April 27, 1921 the first of nine children, of the late James and Viola Wamser Parsons. She was a member of the Fairville Faith Community Church. She had graduated from Wayland High School. Evelyn, along with her husband Richard, owned and operated a small farm in Sodus. For about fifteen years, they also ran the Crossroads Restaurant and Farm Market in Lock Berlin. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, baking and reading.

She is survived by two children Elaine Spross, of Newark and Edward (Huisun) Spross, of Williamson; three sisters Sybil Joy, of Hornell, Marcia and Lynette Parsons, of Livonia; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Evelyn was predeceased by her parents; her husband of 51 years, Richard, in 2000; a son, Charles, in 2014; siblings James, Gerald, Myron, Laurel Parsons and Phyllis Gorwaiz.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019
