Fay M. Storto Obituary
LYONS - Fay M. Storto, 66, of Lyons, passed away Saturday (April 11, 2020) at Wayne County Nursing Home.

Calling hours and a service will take place at an undetermined date at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose.

She was born in Sodus, daughter of the late Gordon Smith and Jennie Baldwin Smith. She was employed as a press operator at Garlock's in Palmyra. She enjoyed knitting, her cats, painting, fishing, and spending time with her family.

Fay is survived by her daughters Lisa (Dale) Cole of North Rose, and Sara Stevenson of Wolcott; sons Daniel (Rebekah) Smith of Clyde and Michael (Sheri) Stevenson of Liverpool; brothers Joey (Cheryl) Smith, David (Juanita) Smith; sisters Kathy (Carl) Crawford, Betty (Randy) Cole, Linda (Daniel) Smith, and Donna (Pastor) Castello; 20 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her husband, Robert Storto (2013).

The family would like to thank the staff at Wayne County Nursing Home for there care during Fay's time spent there. For those wishing to make contributions they may do so to Holding Onto Hope For Cancer http://holdingontohopeinc.org

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
