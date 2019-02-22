Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Felippa Giovanna "Jennie" Montaglione Visco. View Sign





In honoring Jennie's wishes, there will be no calling hours. Family will have a private burial at St. Mary's Cemetery.



Contributions may be made to a or a candle may be lit in Jennie's memory.



Jennie was born March 31, 1922 in Waterloo, NY and was the daughter of the late Michelina (Covisenni) and Guiseppi Montaglione. She was a lifelong member of St. Francis Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary. Jennie worked for Geneva School District in the Cafeteria for 30+ years. She loved yard work and her family.



Jennie is survived by her daughters Joanne Visco and Carolyn (Dan) DiDuro; brother-in-law, Patrick Visco; grandchildren Melissa (Kristina Spencer) Visco, and Erin (Ryan) Neward; great-grandchildren Wesley, Mallory and Lucas Neward; many nieces and nephews.



Jennie is predeceased by her husband, Hank Visco; brothers and sisters Connie (Jim) Dee, Loretta (Paul) Keating, Angela (Jim) Bell, Josie (Tolly) D'Agostino, Mary (Paul) Morganti, Frank (Anna) Montaglione, Angelo (Betty) Montaglione, Louis (Katherine) Montaglione, Victor (Irene) Montaglione; brothers and sisters-in-law Anthony "Red" (Mary) Visco, Irene (Gabby) Presutti, Kay (Michael) Moses and Kay Visco.



