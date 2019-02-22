Felippa Giovanna "Jennie" Montaglione Visco

GENEVA-Felippa Giovanna "Jennie" Montaglione Visco, 96, passed away peacefully on Wed. (Feb.20, 2019) at Geneva General Hospital.

In honoring Jennie's wishes, there will be no calling hours. Family will have a private burial at St. Mary's Cemetery.

Jennie was born March 31, 1922 in Waterloo, NY and was the daughter of the late Michelina (Covisenni) and Guiseppi Montaglione. She was a lifelong member of St. Francis Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary. Jennie worked for Geneva School District in the Cafeteria for 30+ years. She loved yard work and her family.

Jennie is survived by her daughters Joanne Visco and Carolyn (Dan) DiDuro; brother-in-law, Patrick Visco; grandchildren Melissa (Kristina Spencer) Visco, and Erin (Ryan) Neward; great-grandchildren Wesley, Mallory and Lucas Neward; many nieces and nephews.

Jennie is predeceased by her husband, Hank Visco; brothers and sisters Connie (Jim) Dee, Loretta (Paul) Keating, Angela (Jim) Bell, Josie (Tolly) D'Agostino, Mary (Paul) Morganti, Frank (Anna) Montaglione, Angelo (Betty) Montaglione, Louis (Katherine) Montaglione, Victor (Irene) Montaglione; brothers and sisters-in-law Anthony "Red" (Mary) Visco, Irene (Gabby) Presutti, Kay (Michael) Moses and Kay Visco.

