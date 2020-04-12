|
WATERLOO – Florence "Flossie" A. Dressing Hojnacki, 95, of Waterloo, N.Y., passed away Wednesday (April 8, 2020) at Huntington Living Center.
Calling hours and memorial service will be announced at a later date. A private graveside service was in Maple Grove Cemetery in Waterloo, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the organization of one's choice.
Florence was born August 8, 1924, in Varick, N.Y., the daughter of Demont and Emma M. Lerkins Troutman. She retired in 1988 from Zotos International in Geneva, N.Y., after many years of employment. Florence was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Waterloo. She was a member and past president of Warner VanRiper Post 435, American Legion. She was also a member of Waterloo Sportsman's Club. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother attending many family activities.
She is survived by sons George (Carol) Dressing of Rochester, N.Y., Phillip (Cathy) Dressing of Seneca Falls, N.Y., Henry (Sandra "Squirt") Dressing of Waterloo, N.Y., David (Shirley) Dressing of Waterloo, N.Y., and Steven (Julie) Dressing of Alexandria, Va.; daughters Florence "Fidge" (Larry) Bowen of Hanover, Md., Sandra A. Galletti Hood of Waterloo, N.Y., and Cynthia (Jerry) Quill of Cayuga, N.Y.; daughter-in-law, Chris (Joe) Dressing Solomon of Waterloo, N.Y.; twenty-seven grandchildren; thirty-eight great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; many nieces and nephews.
Florence was predeceased by her parents; first husband, George Dressing; and second husband, Walter Hojnacki; son, James Dressing; brothers Ralph Troutman and Kenneth Troutman; sisters Ethel Deal, Caroline Troutman, Mary Doty, and Ruth Catherman.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Huntington Living Center and Geneva General Hospital for the professional and personal care that was provided to Florence.
Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 12 to Apr. 16, 2020